Lee Johnson’s side took the lead when Alex Pritchard curled home an excellent opener in the 16th minute but the visitors couldn’t build on it.

Shrewsbury were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when David Davis was dismissed for a challenge on Nathan Broadhead.

But despite having an extra man Sunderland allowed their opponents back into the match when Daniel Udoh scored a stunning equaliser.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Ian_Crow3: Last week was all about result, this week expected better performance using that winning feel. But the second half was poor, you wouldn't know who had 10 men, and they got a deserved point. Big pressure on LJ

@simonraper1: Diabolical second half performance and a really embarrassing result

@JamieJoslyn1: Results like this are as bad if not worse than some of the defeats we've had this season and some up our time in League One, we're so weak in the middle of the park and our general creativity is limited as well as conceding a soft goal every game

Shrewsbury red card.

@AdamDavison8: Absolutely unforgivable to let that slip. Pathetic.

@bencainss: Knew Ipswich just covered the cracks

@KeelanMurray1: Is anyone surprised? We are absolutely woeful in every aspect of the pitch. We genuinely look clueless, nobody playing for the badge.

@Dyl164: We’ve got to be winning that. Evans sub has really confused me. 10 men just go for it? Get a second and put the game to bed man.

@MaxSAFC_: Can’t beat a 10 man, 21st, half-fit team. Serious questions have to be asked tonight by KLD

@Scookie555: I've defended the manager so far, but that substitution tonight is indefensible - there was no need to bring Evans on that early and shift around two players in the process who were doing well where they were. That said - there were some shocking second 45s on the pitch too

@modmcdermott: Can we stop pretending Saturday was alright, we were poor. Look at this tonight, just not on!

