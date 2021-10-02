Lee Johnson made three changes to his starting XI following the team’s 5-0 win over Cheltenham last time out, with Elliot Embleton, Dennis Cirkin and Leon Dajaku coming in.

Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead missed the game through injury, while Lynden Gooch remained absent with a foot issue.

As the rain poured down and made for a challenging afternoon at Fratton Park, Pompey adapted to the conditions much better.

First-half goals from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis gave the hosts a commanding lead, before Marquis added a fourth in the second half.

Sunderland now have two weeks until their next league game due to international fixtures.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player performed at Portsmouth:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 5 Distribution was mixed but hard to really say he was to blame for any of the goals. Unmoved for the first three, and then made a terrific save which almost denied Marquis the fourth. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 4 Perhaps not given enough protection by his winger in the first half but it was his toughest afternoon at right back. Impossible in the second half to play down the flanks but in the first Sunderland were overrun. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 3 Tried to get his side up the pitch by going direct into the channels but there was just not enough precision. Portsmouth found it too easy to create chances in the conditions. 3 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Bailey Wright - 3 Caught out in possession far too often early on and that invited pressure. Switched with Tom Flanagan as a result but it did little to turn the tide. A tough afternoon in awful conditions. 3 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales