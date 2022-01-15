'Investment needed now': What Sunderland fans are saying as Cats miss chance to go top of League One table against ten-man Accrington Stanley
Sunderland squandered a second-half lead as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley – and fans were quick to react on social media.
After a goalless first half, Lee Johnson’s side opened the scoring when Aiden O’Brien’s deflected effort looped past Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin.
Sunderland appeared to be in control when defender Ross Sykes was sent off for a second yellow card 14 minutes from time, yet there was a late twist.
Mitchell Clark pulled a goal back in the 84th minute as Sunderland were cut open too easily.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@artlowy8: There's no stopping Wigan. We are in a three-way battle with Wycombe and Rotherham. If we can't get promoted ahead of them two we don't deserve to go up ever.
@JacobKirkbride: Twice this season we’ve haven’t been able to see a game out against a side who are down to 10 men. Absolute Joke man.
@LiamSAFC17: Desperately need new players centre-back badly
@Ian_Crow3: Poor result, we continued to go backwards after Wycombe draw and midweek Lincoln defeat. We have become so frail at the back, Flanagan back to old self, stresses need for physically imposing defensive signings. Major improvement needed against Pompey next week
@Georgesparents: Poor result - we should be doing better. Learn from it. On to the next. Keep the FAITH lads
@GrahamNPaterson: Rotherham slip up and we don’t cash in again, investment is now needed as we can’t keep doing this as not killing games off is costing us
@JamieJoslyn1: Results like this, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury etc are why we are doomed to this league
@Scookie555: Not good enough - points dropped deep into injury time last week, twice this season we’ve lost a lead against 10 men - game management is dreadful. And two games in a week played completely in second gear
@Philip_RJ89: That Wycombe game has damaged us enormously. Conceding a last-minute equaliser has torpedoed our confidence and we now look worryingly fragile, on Tuesday and today. That is a dreadfully poor result. We should’ve seen this game out. Absolutely no excuses for this.
@chodgson2002: Really hope Xhemajli gets a shot in the first team on Saturday. If he’s as good as LJ says he is he should be in the team