International striker linked with Sunderland while Liverpool prodigy and Leeds man complete moves

Chris Coleman could add up to three new players to his squad, with two of the deals already in place.

Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is set to travel to Wearside today to put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen confirmed the move last night, saying: “He will go. The thing is that Andy asked us about it because it’s a big opportunity for him to extend his career - a good contract he can get.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Coleman has confirmed Liverpool prodigy Ovie Ejaria will join the club today to replace Didier Ndong, who is on his way to Watford.

Ndong's move is a loan until the end of the season, with a clause in it to potentially make it permanent in the summer.

Coleman said: "Ndong is going to Watford, he’s made it clear that he wanted to be back in the Premier League. The deal suited us this time, there’s stipulations in the contract that could make it permanent, but he could come back.

"We’re bringing one in to replace him, the boy from Liverpool, Ovie Ejaria, until the end of the season. I’m really excited about that."

Sunderland's main focus, however, remains on a striker and they have been linked with a move for Kosovo international Atdhe Nuhiu.

The Sheffield Wednesday forward has seven caps for his country, scoring on his debut against Iceland.

The Sheffield Star reports that Coleman has enquired about the 28-year-old to provide height and strength to his forward line, which is being led by youngsters Joel Asoro and Josh Maja.

Nuhiu has notched four goals this season, but speaking after their goalless draw with Middlesbrough, Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay said he was unaware of interest in the player.

He added: “I’m very happy with Atdhe and we saw last Friday against Reading when he scored two goals what he can do for us. I hope that Saturday and in the next games he can play good and hopefully score for us.”

