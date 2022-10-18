News you can trust since 1873
Ross Stewart

Interesting valuations of these 21 Sunderland players - according to leading scouting platform: photo gallery

Wyscout – an industry-leading football analysis website – has dished out market valuations on Sunderland players.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

The multi-million dollar Italian company supports football scouting, match analysis and transfer dynamics and provides information and reports to professional clubs and media outlets.

Scroll down to view the market valuations provided by scouting platform Wyscout - do you agree with them? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter.

Note: Wyscout only provided market valuations for 21 players in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

1. Corry Evans

Aji Alese is valued at £347k by leading scouting platform Wyscout.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Jay Matete

Jay Matete is valued at £434k by leading scouting platform Wyscout.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Aji Alese

Aji Alese is valued at £434k by leading scouting platform Wyscout.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson is valued at £695k by leading scouting platform Wyscout.

Photo: FRANK REID

