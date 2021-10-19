Sunderland defeated Gillingham in dramatic fashion on Saturday at Priestfield.

Lee Johnson’s men came from a goal down to win 2-1 in a League One game that produced much drama.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and League One stories this morning:

Sunderland handed injury boost ahead of Crewe

Johnson has been handed an injury boost ahead of tonight’s game with Crewe.

That’s after it emerged that German winger Leon Dajaku has travelled with the Sunderland squad.

The ex-Bayern Munich man posted a story to his Instagram of youngster Will Harris who has also made the trip to Crewe.

Leon Dajaku

Dajaku had been nursing a thigh injury after playing for Germany Under-20s during the international break.

Embleton red card verdict delivered

Former referee Keith Hakcett has delivered his verdict on Elliot Embleton’s red card against Gillingham

The attacking midfielder was shown a straight red for a late challenge and will miss the next three games.

Johnson, however, stated that he didn’t believe the tackle was worthy of a sending-off.

“Before these managers engage they really ought to have another look at the video,” Hackett told Football Insider

“The referee’s in a great position. There’s excess force, it endangers the safety of his opponent and the referee is in a brilliant position.

“For me, it’s the correct call, a red car all day, every day. Serious foul play.

“I don’t think the referee needs the help of the fourth official and the assistant referee. He’s ideally positioned and sold the decision. It’s a red card.”

