Injury latest as Sunderland boss Chris Coleman explains why Jonny Williams will be such a miss

Chris Coleman’s defensive options have been boosted with the return to training of Marc Wilson.

The centre back missed Aston Villa and Burton Albion away with a calf complaint but has returned to training ahead of the visit of Reading.

Wilson picked up the injury in the last outing at the Stadium of Light, the 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Sunderland recorded their first clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Burton and it would be a surprise if Coleman decided to shake things up at the back given the 19-game wait for the first shut out.

Coleman said: "Marc trained on Tuesday.

"It was a tough session but he trained well and we’ll have to see how he reacts between now and the weekend."

Sunderland are missing several players through injury including Duncan Watmore, Didier Ndong, Lamine Kone and Jonny Williams, who played under Coleman for Wales and the Black Cats boss admits his absence is a blow.

Coleman added: "It was a disappointment to lose him because he has that little threaded pass, and he can attract attention from the opposition while still finding that pass with two or three players around him.

"He can make something happen and it’s a big loss for us because it’s good to have options, but we still have Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman who both have experience at high levels.

"They are both talented boys and Lynden Gooch also did a good job for us at Villa, with young George Honeyman also able to play in an advanced role and out wide.

"You want as much competition for places as you can so to lose Jonny, and also Duncan Watmore who is going to be out a bit longer, was such a shame."