Injured Sunderland ace Duncan Watmore receives classy letter from Spanish giants Real Madrid

Injured Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore has received a letter wishing him a speedy recovery from none other than Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Watmore suffered cruciate knee ligament injury for the second time in the space of a year, with the 23-year-old forward facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

His spirits were raised when he received a note wishing him well from Real Madrid.

The letter, from Emilio Butragueno, Real Madrid's director of institutional relations, read: "Dear Duncan, On behalf of our president, Florentino Perez, and those who work for Real Madrid, we would like to wish you a smooth and speedy recovery from your knee injury."

Duncan's father Ian tweeted this message along with a picture of the letter: "Duncan went to rehab today to find this letter waiting for him. How classy is that from @realmadrid? I now hope they win the Champions League again!"

Chris Coleman has backed the young forward to return better than ever.

The forward, who had 10-months out after injuring his left knee last December, underwent exploratory surgery at the end of last month to confirm the club's worst fears after he went off in the recent draw with Millwall.

Coleman said: "To lose a player as good as Duncan was a big blow to everybody. He has worked so hard to get back.

"Forget me, us, it is about him. He is a young man and has a really good career ahead of him.

"He will be devastated. We have to take care of him as much as we can and we will do. However long it takes he will be back, I am sure about that."

After returning against Preston North End in September, Watmore featured regularly under former boss Simon Grayson and re-established himself as a key member of the first-team squad.

But he suffered a recurrence of the cruciate knee ligament injury in the same knee against Millwall.