The Black Cats went in 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan.

Charles then scored his second of the match shortly after the break, before Kieran Lee added a fourth before the hour mark.

A Danny Batth own goal and Declan John strike then made it a total embarrassment for Lee Johnson’s side.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the University of Bolton Stadium:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 3 Caught out for the opening goal, failing to deal with the long ball and allowing Charles to score from the edge of the box. Distribution was erratic early on and that did little to help a side struggling to build any kind of platform. 3 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 3 Recalled to the starting XI and did make some decent drives forward through the first half, none of which came to much. Afolayan caused Sunderland constant problems cutting in from the left flank. 3 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Danny Batth - 4 One of the better performers on the day until his own goal, though that says little. Generally won most of his duels but had one or two nervy moments in possession before heading past Hoffman late on. 4 Photo: SAFC Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 3 Struggled in possession against the Bolton press and defensively struggled against the impressive Dion Charles. A chastening afternoon. 3 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales