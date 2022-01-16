‘Incredibly naive': EFL pundits deliver frank verdict as Sunderland drop points at Accrington Stanley
Accrington Stanley’s late equaliser against Sunderland was analysed on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, when the Black Cats were labelled ‘incredibly naive.’
Lee Johnson’s side were 1-0 up at the Wham Stadium and playing against 10 men after Stanley defender Ross Sykes was sent off for a second yellow card.
Yet, with six minutes remaining, Sunderland opted to play a short corner, before Elliott Embleton’s cross was caught by goalkeeper Toby Savin.
Savin’s quick goal kick was missed by Tom Flanagan, allowing Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher to run through on goal before setting up Mitchell Clark to tap in the equaliser.
When assessing the goal, studio guest Ian Holloway said: “First off you are against 10 men and are already 1-0 up and the game is coming to an end.
“You take a short corner and the goalie catches it, why didn’t you use the man advantage? And then you leave yourself this short at the back.
“Before you know it you’re in a position of being invincible to giving it away.”
George Elek from the Not Top 20 podcast added: “It looks like the kind of goal a team normally scores when they are 1-0 up and are breaking because the other team are sending men forward.
“If I was a Sunderland fan, sending that many men forward and playing that short corner routine, it just seems incredibly naive.”
Sunderland missed the chance to go top of the League One table after promotion rivals Rotherham lost 1-0 at Fleetwood.