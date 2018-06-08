‘Incredibly exciting’: Methven hails Sunderland support as fans pass 20,000 season card sales

Have your say

Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has hailed the Black Cats’ supporters – after passing 20,000 season card sales.

The new-found optimism since Stewart Donald and Methven took charge of the club last month has reinvigorated the fans.

And the club are hopeful of beating last season’s total of 21,600.

Methven said: “This is the start of something incredibly exciting,” he said.

“Stewart and I have been blown away by the support shown towards the club since our arrival and we will reward it wherever we can.

“As such, season card holders will have priority access to our pre-season games which will be confirmed next week.

“Surpassing the 20,000 mark is a testament to the supporters’ loyalty, but there’s plenty of gas left in this tank and we now want to exceed last season’s total.

“The new era is well underway, but we’re not done yet.”

Season cards remain on sale at a discounted rate, ahead of the June 22 deadline, and including a three-year price freeze.