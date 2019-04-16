The best League One run-in revealed as Sunderland, Barnsley, Luton, Charlton & Portsmouth go head-to-head

The race for automatic promotion from League One is reaching its conclusion, with the busy Easter programme set to shake up the table once again.

But who has the best run-in and the biggest opportunities to push into second?

We crunched the numbers to find out....

LUTON TOWN

- Accrington Stanley (A) 16th

- AFC Wimbledon (H) 21st

- Burton Albion (A) 9th

- Oxford United (H) 12th

Luton's form has dipped slightly but they have a relatively kind run-in.

Burton Albion have little to play for but have been exceptional of late, while the same goes for Oxford United who have escaped relegation trouble and are much improved.

Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon are games Luton will expect to win but they will not be easy given that both are fighting for their League One status.

Average position of opponent: 14th

Average PPG of opponent: 1.22

Potential banana skin: Burton Albion

BARNSLEY

- Shrewsbury (H) 13th

- Plymouth Argyle (A) 18th

- Blackpool (H) 10th

- Bristol Rovers (A) 14th

Barnsley's form has been indifferent of late but they secured a crucial three points against Fleetwood last weekend.

Their opponents have mostly been forced to settle for mid-table mediocrity at this stage of the season, which could work in their favour.

Average position of opponent: 14th

Average PPG of opponent: 1.23

Potential banana skin: Plymouth Argyle

SUNDERLAND

- Doncaster Rovers (H) 6th

- Peterborough United (A) 7th

- Portsmouth (H) 4th

- Fleetwood Town (A) 11th

- Southend United (A) 22nd

A challenging set of fixtures with only Fleetwood certain of their eventual fate.

The Easter Weekend will be a major test of Sunderland's credentials after their disappointing defeat to Coventry City.

Average position of opponent: 10th

Average PPG of opponent: 1.5

Potential banana skin: Doncaster Rovers

PORTSMOUTH

- Burton Albion (A) 9th

- Coventry City (A) 8th

- Sunderland (A) 3rd

- Peterborough United (H) 7th

- Accrington Stanley (H) 16th

An almost uncanny similarity to Sunderland in the strength of their opponents, though the odds of Burton and Coventry pushing themselves into the play-off picture are now slim.

Both teams have a game in hand on the rest, and that game at the Stadium of Light takes on more importance with every passing matchday.

Average position of opponent: 9th

Average PPG of opponent: 1.5

Potential banana skin: Burton Albion

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

- Oxford United (A) 12th

- Scunthorpe United (H) 19th

- Gillingham (A) 15th

- Rochdale (H) 20th

Charlton are the outsiders given that they are dependent on the other sides dropping points.

Their run-in looks kind, however, and means they absolutely cannot be ruled out of the equation.

Average position of opponent: 16th

Average PPG of opponent: 1.13

Potential banana skin: Oxford United