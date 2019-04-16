Barnsley take action after alleged Joey Barton assault

Barnsley have lodged a formal complaint after manager Daniel Stendel was allegedly assaulted by Fleetwood boss Joey Barton.

Barton and Stendel reportedly had to be separated by stewards in the tunnel after Saturday's game, with Tykes striker Cauley Woodrow claiming his manager was left with "blood pouring from his face" in a tweet which he has since deleted.

On Monday, South Yorkshire police released a statement to say they are still investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

Barnsley have since released the following statement:

"Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association. This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13th April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

"The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident.

"No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing."

Barnsley won the game 4-2 to move back into the automatic promotion places, leapfrogging Sunderland into second place.

The Black Cats do have a game in hand on the Tykes though, with five games left to play in League One.

Jack Ross' side still have to visit Highbury to face Fleetwood on Tuesday April 30.