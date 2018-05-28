In-demand Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair on his international ambitions

Paddy McNair ended the season as Sunderland’s best player and hopes to carry that form into Northern Ireland’s international fixtures.

The midfielder scored four goals in five games, but it wasn’t enough to save Sunderland from being relegated to League One.

McNair, who will be in demand this summer from teams higher up the league pyramid, is set to start for Northern Ireland against England’s World Cup opponents Panama in the early hours of Wednesday.

McNair, who returned from a cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season before being struck down by groin issues, said: “Ever since I was a young lad I tried to go to every Northern Ireland game, I was a big fan.

“Any time I get to play for Northern Ireland it is a dream and when I put the green shirt on it is a proud moment.

“I think I had a strong finish to the season with Sunderland, sadly it wasn’t enough to stay up.

“But my focus is now on these two games.”

Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland then face Costa Rica on Sunday evening as part of their two-match Central American tour.

O’Neill has drafted several younger players into his squad and McNair added: “They all deserve their place in the squad and this could be a trip they will remember for the rest of their lives and I really hope they manage to get that opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to playing myself. There may be a list of players out but that just gives me the chance to play in both games and try and impress Michael so that I can try and stake a claim for the matches coming up in the autumn.”