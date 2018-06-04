In-demand midfielder opens up on future amid Sunderland, Rangers and Aberdeen interest

Dylan McGeouch is attracting strong interest from clubs north and south of the border, with Sunderland believed to be among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The Hibernian central midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer and is reported to be on the wanted list of a host of clubs, including Rangers, Aberdeen, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers.

The midfielder, who has been away on Scotland’s end-of-season tour to Peru and Mexico, insisted he was in no rush to make a decision about his future until he returned.

Speculation over the ex-Celtic man’s future will now inevitably ramp up and Sunderland face strong competition to land his signature should they decide to make a move.

McGeouch is out of contract after three years at Easter Road.

Speaking about his future, McGeouch said: “I have just put it all on hold.

“I knew I was coming away with the international squad, so I just wanted to get that out of the way and hopefully get a few caps.

“I will go back home after these games, sit down with my representatives and take it from there.

“I am not in a rush to make any decision just now.

“It has all been about trying to win my first international cap and enjoying my first international experience.

“I will worry about what the future holds at a later date.”

New Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made it clear he wouldn’t restrict his recruitment plans to Scotland, but admits it’s a market he knows well.

Ross said: “Scotland is an area I’d be remiss not to look at because I know a lot about players’ characters and attitudes.

“There are one or two players in Scotland who I’d like to bring to the club and who I think Sunderland supporters would identify with.

“But, equally, I don’t want to saturate it with Scots.

“I want to absorb the knowledge of others and I need to be educated quickly in the English game.”