Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick along with goals from Nicolas Pepe and teenager Charlie Patino made the 5-1 result look comfortable for the Gunners.

Sunderland had gained a foothold in the contest when Nathan Broadhead made it 2-1 in the 31st minute – the forward’s injury on the stroke of half-time appeared to deflate the Black Cats’ challenge.

Here are some of the things we learnt:

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland.

Broadhead’s importance highlighted

While his recent goalscoring form tells most of the story, Broadhead’s first-half performance at the Emirates Stadium showed just how much of an asset the forward can be.

As expected, Arsenal saw more of the ball as Sunderland defended in a 3-4-1-2 formation. Still, with Alex Pritchard operating just behind Broadhead and Ross Stewart, the visitors posed a threat.

Pritchard also showed his class by regularly dropping deep, taking the ball on the turn and searching for his forward team-mates ahead of him.

Wing-backs Carl Winchester and Lynden Gooch also gave Lee Johnson’s side an outlet on the flanks, and there was genuine belief after Broadhead pulled a goal back with a dinked finish in the 31st minute.

Sunderland’s bubble appeared to burst when the striker was forced off with a hamstring injury, though.

Not only did Sunderland lose a significant part of their attacking threat, but they were also forced to change their shape.

For much of the second half the Black Cats were playing in a 4-4-2 system, with Denver Hume coming on at left-back and Bailey Wright moving to right-back.

Pritchard was moved up front alongside Stewart, yet the playmaker’s influence also waned as Arsenal took control in midfield.

As for Broadhead, we can only hope the injury isn’t too serious, though the initial prognosis doesn’t sound good.

Tough night for Hume

This was always going to be a big step up for Sunderland’s young side, and the significant increase in quality will have been even harder to compensate for a player who has recently returned from injury.

That was the case for Hume who had made just one senior appearance, coming off the bench against Ipswich on Saturday, after suffering an ankle injury in October.

After replacing Broadhead just before half-time, the left-back was left exposed against Arsenal winger Pepe in the second half.

The big-money signing took full advantage as he was allowed space to provide assists for Nketiah and Patino from the flank.

On the plus side for Sunderland, Dennis Cirkin and Corry Evans, who came on in the closing stages, returned to the bench after injury setbacks.

Johnson will need as many players fit as possible heading into a busty festive period, and will have to reassess his priorities in January with players ruled out.

A cheap opener

For all of Arsenal’s quality and their cutting edge, the way Sunderland fell behind was particularly disappointing.

From a Gunners corner, centre-back Rob Holding was allowed a free header after getting away from Dan Neil, before Nketiah found himself in space to convert the rebound following a block on the line from Gooch and goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Arsenal's other four goals all came from low crosses or cutbacks as Sunderland failed to stop the supply.

Of course they won’t face the same sort of speed and movement in League One every week, yet it’s clearly an area which the Black Cats need to work on.

Sunderland stick to their principles

While there has been a need to make small adjustments at times, Johnson has always stuck to his principles this season.

It would have been easy for a lower-league team to simply try and contain Arsenal by defending in a low block while trying to waste time at every opportunity.

Yet there were spells when Sunderland tried to press from the front or attempted to play through the lines when they had possession.

The runs of Broadhead, as well as Stewart’s ability to hold the ball up, gave Johnson’s side a threat in the first half, yet that route to goal dissipated after the interval.

Alves’ future in doubt

After some admirable performances earlier in the competition, West Ham loanee Frederik Alves may have expected to start against Arsenal.

It was therefore a surprise the 22-year-old wasn’t even on the bench in North London.

It was later revealed that Alves’ exclusion was related to a minor disciplinary breach, raising serious question marks over the defender’s future at Sunderland.

West Ham have an option to recall the defender in January – clearly all parties will have hoped the centre-back would have received more game time on Wearside.

The Dane has made just two appearances in League One, equating to 34 minutes in total, and appears to be Sunderland’s fourth-choice central defender behind Callum Doyle, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan.

It would therefore be no surprise if Alves returned to his parent club next month, which would also free up a loan position in Sunderland’s squad.

EFL clubs are only allowed to name five loanees in a matchday squad, which in Sunderland’s case has regularly included Doyle, Broadhead, Leon Dajaku and Thorben Hoffmann.

It would be a shame to see Alves depart when we clearly haven’t seen the best of him, yet clearly Johnson has had reservations about the player.

