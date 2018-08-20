'If you hate Newcastle clap your hands' - Watch Juan Sartori join Sunderland fans in South Stand singalong

The willingness of Sunderland's new owners to engage with fans stepped up a notch against Scunthorpe United - with director Juan Sartori joining fans for a singalong.

With Sunderland cruising to a 3-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in League One, Sartori joined fans in the South Stand midway during the second half for a spell to watch the action from behind the goal.

Wearing the club's new away strip, Sartori could be seen chatting with fans, taking pictures and even joined in with a ‘If you hate Newcastle clap your hands’ chant - to the delight of the surrounding Sunderland fans.

Sunderland fan and Twitter user @Karlm14 caught Sartori joining in with the terrace banter on the video above.

Sartori, a Uruguayan businessman, joined the club as a director on the eve of the opening day 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic after being granted EFL approval.

He had a kick about with owner Stewart Donald and Sunderland supporters in the Fan Zone that day and was again a very visible presence ahead of the game Sunday, speaking with fans in the Fan Zone before kick-off.

Sartori has strong connections with both Donald and Charlie Methven after the trio had previously tried to takeover Oxford United. They remained in contact and Donald was keen to get Sartori on board at Sunderland when he bought the club from Ellis Short.

Donald and Methven believe that Sartori's football connections will be crucial as they aim to achieve their goal of making the Black Cats a stable Premier League side in five years.

Sartori's father-in-law, Dmitry Rybolovlev, is President of Monaco, who have enjoyed spectacular success in recent years.