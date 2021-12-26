Burnley are said to be interested in signing Dan Neil from Sunderland during the January transfer window.

The interest comes after the Clarets watched the England youth international in action against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The Sun state that the Premier League club are ready to bid £3 million for the Sunderland midfielder.

Burnley are reportedly open to signing the 20-year-old during the winter window and then letting him stay on loan at the Stadium of Light for the rest of the campaign.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying about the links:

Steve McLongshanks Robertson: “Stated countless times he wants to get the club back to PL, so cannot see him leaving even if offer accepted, which I doubt we would anyway.”

Paul Anderson: “Wouldn’t accept double that insulting offer…”

Ian Scott: “This is precisely why it is imperative to get out of league one…. With LJ or not…!!!!!”

Peter Dunn: “If we sell the lad, we are selling our soul and if we continue doing stupid things like that not only will we never get out of this league we will drop down to the level below and eventually die as a club.”

Andy Atkinson: “If we sell Neil or any other young stars you might as well give up they are our future snd they give the fans hope.”

Christopher Todd: “We need to get out of this league to keep him.”

