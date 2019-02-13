'If it’s not a penalty it’s a dive': Blackpool boss reacts to key decisions after Sunderland draw

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips was convinced his side should have won a penalty during their 1-1 at Sunderland.

The Tangerines were 1-0 up after Armand Gnanduillet’s first-half opener when Lynden Gooch appeared to bring down Antony Evans inside the area.

Yet referee Carl Boyeson waved play-on, much to the frustration of the Blackpool players.

McPhillips believed the man in charge was swayed by an earlier decision not to award Luke O'Nien a spot kick for the hosts.

When asked if he thought the referee was influenced by the earlier indecent and the home crowd, McPhillips replied: “100 per cent yes but that’s the way it is.

“It hasn’t gone for us and we’re really disappointed but we have to get on with it.

“We’d probably have taken a point before the game but there’s real disappointment and frustration in the dressing room that we haven’t got all three points.

“We certainly thought we should have had a penalty. If you get the penalty and you score it, you’re in the driving seat, so that’s disappointing. It was nailed on. I don’t need to watch the video – it’s easy."

Sunderland boss Jack Ross felt both appeals were penalties, saying:“I thought both were penalties, that is without seeing them again. That was from my view from the technical area.”

McPhillips, on the other hand, claimed O'Nien should have been booked for diving.

"The referee has got that one wrong and when their lad goes down he doesn’t give it," said the Blackpool boss. "So if it’s not a penalty it’s a dive and should be a booking.

“We never got any of that but it’s a big crowd and the referee’s only human. He’s a nice guy but I think he got it wrong.”

After leading for most of the second half, McPhillips was understandably disappointed with Sunderland's 75th-minute equaliser.

Even so, the Blackpool boss was pleased with the endeavour and application of his players.

“We had to move a few players around but I thought the attitude and application was great." said McPhillips.

"They got a bit bigger with Charlie Wyke coming on but we didn’t quite defend the corner well enough for their goal. It’s a shame because it would have been a hell of a victory.

“The lads are disappointed. The fact we’ve come to Sunderland and got a point but are upset is a credit to them.”

