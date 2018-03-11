Ian Holloway's verdict on QPR victory over Sunderland and Ebere Eze impact

QPR manager Ian Holloway praised his players and the home crowd for showing patience after a poor first half.

Jason Steele was sent off five minutes into the second half at Loftus Road, where teenage forward Ebere Eze scored the winner just after the hour mark.

It left Coleman’s side rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points from safety.

Steele was red-carded after he dashed outside of his penalty area to meet Darnell Furlong’s punt forward, misjudged the bounce of the ball and then used his hand to direct it away from QPR forward Paul Smyth.

Eze, making his first league start for the hosts, was lively throughout and fellow youngster Smyth also caught the eye.

Holloway said: "I’m delighted with the crowd, because we didn’t play very well, we didn’t get the right shape that they played and it caused problems - we thought they would be 3-4-3.

"We didn’t get booed off at half-time, when lots of times you would, and in the end we saw a young kid’s talent get us something out of nothing.

"Some of the talent I see every day from these young fellas is frightening and to do it in a Championship game when you need to isn’t easy.

"We’ve managed to grind out something. We managed to dig in there.

"It wasn’t the prettiest, but we’ll take that and I’m delighted the young lad is showing why I’ve put faith in him.

"What I need is the fans to stick with us, because in some games that stardust won’t show.

"It did in the end, but it won’t sometimes because of the age of them and we need to stick with them."

Holloway revealed he was pleased to see QPR 'win ugly,' adding: "Sometimes you can be good when you’re ugly.

"It was ugly in the first half and then good in the second half, so there you go!

"We did the nasty side of the game really well.

"The clean sheet was what we wanted and the way we defended over the 90 minutes, it was what we deserved."