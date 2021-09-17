Sartori became a co-owner at Sunderland in 2018 under the Madrox regime but has remained a shareholder at the club following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover this year.

Ever since the Uruguayan businessman has been part of Sunderland, there has been talk of the Black Cats forging closer ties in Uruguay – even if no South American players have arrived on Wearside during the last three years.

Yet those links have returned to the fore following reports from ESPN that Sunderland remain in discussions with Rentistas, who play in the Uruguayan top flight.

Sunderland shareholder Juan Sartori.

It’s therefore worth looking back at what Sartori has said in the past about his South American aspirations.

Shortly after the Uruguayan was unveiled as a minority shareholder at Sunderland, former owner Stewart Donald spoke about the club looking to exploit a ‘gap in the market’ by signing South American talent.

Sartori later discussed the idea during an interview with A Love Supreme.

"We could send people to the academy, use the Uruguayan talent that we have, get them a proper transition, get some new talent available to the club thanks to what we have in Uruguay,” said Sartori.

"We have contacts with a lot of clubs in Argentina, Brazil, so that this source of young talent that maybe isn’t getting the opportunity here can join with the local talent at Sunderland.

"It’s very important we continue to develop local talent, and from the rest of the UK and Europe. Why not now South America?”

Sartori remained hopeful the idea would come to fruition last year, before Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover deal was completed.

French newspaper L’Equipe suggested that Club Atletico River Plate, who also play in Uruguay’s top flight, could become a partner for Sunderland, yet ESPN have since claimed talks have broken down with that particular club.

Speaking in 2020, Sartori said: “I would love for Sunderland to have an affiliated club in Uruguay.

“I studied a number of Uruguayan clubs to be able to do it, but due to lack of time I could not complete that project.

“I will surely end up doing it.”

