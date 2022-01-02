'I will be buzzing' - Jordan Pickford mulls over Sunderland's promotion hopes and talks Sheffield Wednesday thrashing
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he will be ‘buzzing’ if the Black Cats are promoted to the Championship this season.
The Washington-born England international began his career with his hometown club before moving to Everton after Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League in 2017.
The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One the following season and have remained in the third tier for the last four seasons in a row.
Pickford has excelled at Goodison Park since his £30million move and is currently England’s number one goalkeeper.
But things are looking up for Sunderland and the club were top of the table heading into the New Year before Rotherham moved ahead of the Black Cats after their win over Bolton.
But Sunderland signed off the year in style as they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 to climb to the top of the League One table before the Millers’ win.
Ross Stewart claimed a perfect hat-trick as Darren Moore’s Owls were comprehensively beaten, with Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka also scoring.
When asked about the result on Sky Sports, Pickford had this to say: “I seen it last night. It was a great result. 5-0, you know, at home.
"We’re in League One at the moment and trying to get out of it, we know it’s a tough league.
“I will be buzzing if we get promoted this year, you know. Get them to the Championship.
"The support and the fanbase up there is massive. You see how many fans were there last night [against Sheffield Wednesday].”