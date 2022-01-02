The Washington-born England international began his career with his hometown club before moving to Everton after Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League in 2017.

The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One the following season and have remained in the third tier for the last four seasons in a row.

Pickford has excelled at Goodison Park since his £30million move and is currently England’s number one goalkeeper.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton's ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

But things are looking up for Sunderland and the club were top of the table heading into the New Year before Rotherham moved ahead of the Black Cats after their win over Bolton.

But Sunderland signed off the year in style as they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 to climb to the top of the League One table before the Millers’ win.

Ross Stewart claimed a perfect hat-trick as Darren Moore’s Owls were comprehensively beaten, with Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka also scoring.

When asked about the result on Sky Sports, Pickford had this to say: “I seen it last night. It was a great result. 5-0, you know, at home.

"We’re in League One at the moment and trying to get out of it, we know it’s a tough league.

“I will be buzzing if we get promoted this year, you know. Get them to the Championship.

"The support and the fanbase up there is massive. You see how many fans were there last night [against Sheffield Wednesday].”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.