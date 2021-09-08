That’s after the Wearsiders last won against Wycombe Wanderers in League One with a brace from Ross Stewart and a goal from Elliot Embleton.

Sunderland, though, enjoyed last weekend off due to international call-ups after the clash with Sheffield Wednesday was postponed

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting Sunderland and League One stories from around the web:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Paul Howard shows a yellow card to Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Harrogate Town at One Call Stadium.

Harrogate Town player talks Jack Diamond loan

Harrogate Town’s Jack Muldoon as expressed his delight at the club’s re-capture of Sunderland attacker Jack Diamond on loan.

Diamond re-joined joined Harrogate on deadline day until the end of the current campaign.

The attacker helped the club win promotion from the National League at the end of the 2019-20 season

The talented winger signed a three-year deal earlier this year to secure his long-term future on Wearside, but the Black Cats want to ensure his game time is not limited this season.

Sunderland concluded a deal for Bayern Munich winger Leon Dajaku on deadline day, which would have seen Diamond’s chances of regular football at the Stadium of Light reduced.

"I was texting him every minute to say I couldn’t believe he was coming back," 32-year-old Muldoon revealed.

"I thought when he left us the first time that was him gone, pushing on to League One and the Championship because he’s going to be that player.

“He goes either way now and he’s been with Sunderland, who aren’t really a League One club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.