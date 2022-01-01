Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, has been ruled out for at least three months after suffering the setback at Arsenal, leaving Sunderland short of options up front.

"Obviously I was really close with Nath both on and off the pitch,” Stewart told the Echo.

“When I heard about the injury the first thing I thought was I was gutted for him personally because he was playing really well and was on fire scoring six in six.

Nathan Broadhead and Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland.

“We had developed a really good partnership.

“Unfortunately that happens and I just have to get on with it now. If I’ll go back to playing as a one or a two I’ll be happy to do whatever.”

“It was obviously really disappointing for Nath as I know how well he was doing and I was close to him and know how gutted he was with his injury.

“At the same time I’m sure he will do the rehab and will come back stronger.

“If he comes back before the end of the season hopefully that partnership can develop again.”

Stewart played up front on his own during a 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday as the Scottish striker bagged his first Sunderland hat-trick.

Still Broadhead’s injury has left the Black Cats short of options heading into the second half of the campaign.

When asked if he feels the club needs to strengthen, Stewart replied: “As a player I just have to try and focus on the games. I’m sure the club will be looking to add in the position that we are in.

“Looking at it with just one first-team striker I think it’s a position that you would be looking to add but that’s down to the club.

“I’ve just got to remain focused on the games and prepare well for anything.”

Stewart’s hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday saw him move onto 15 goals for the campaign, making him the top scorer in League One at the turn of the year.

The Scottish frontman remains ambitious as he sets personal targets for himself, yet the main goal is to win promotion from the third tier.

“I think the only real target I set at the start of the season is can I get to double figures and then when you do that you keep adding them on,” he added.

“Obviously 15 for the turn of the year is a really good return and is probably more than what I would have thought myself.

“At the same time I’m not surprised by it, I put high demand on myself. I’m onto 15 now and will certainly be looking to add a few more to that tally.”

Sunderland will have to wait over a week for their next fixture, away at Wycombe on January 8, after their home match against Fleetwood, scheduled for January 2, was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in visitors’ camp.

