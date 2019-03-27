"I've got a little spark back": Lee Cattermole discusses his Sunderland revival ahead of Wembley clash

Have your say

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole believes he's got his spark back this season and has enjoyed winning games in League One.

Cattermole, 31, joined Sunderland in 2009 and has spent most of his time battling to avoid relegation in the Premier League.

This campaign has been a difference experience, though, with the Black Cats fighting to win promotion from League One.

And Cattermole, who has featured 28 times in League One this season, is relishing the challenge.

"I've really enjoyed it, I feel like I've got a little spark back, I've enjoyed winning games," said Cattermole ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth.

"When you play professionally you are usually quite successful during your junior career, you win a lot of trophies as a kid.

"I played a lot of years in the Premier League, fighting to win games, you're fighting for your lives all the time.

"A lot of the time you won't enjoy your weekend because you haven't got the wins because they're hard to come by in the Premier League."

Sunderland have nine league games to go this season and will secure automatic promotion if they win all their remaining games.

And Cattermole, who has also netted six league goals this term, is looking forward to the run-in.

"This season I've really enjoyed winning games and I feel like I've got good determination," added Cattermole

"I'm looking forward to this run-in because it's a different challenge now, I've been in challenges to stay up, fighting to get promotion is a lot more enjoyable.

"You're playing with a good environment, the training ground is buzzing.

"It's a totally different environment to be in but it's something I'm enjoying."