The Black Cats progressed to the next round of the competition after Josh Hawkes opened the scoring and Aiden O’Brien converted a second-half penalty at Vale Park.

Clarke was left furious at the decision to award a penalty when referee Sam Allison pointed to the spot, claiming Jack Diamond had been fouled by goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

Clake also believed his side should have opened the scoring when Leon Legge had a goal disallowed for a foul on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson in the 14th minute.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

Jamie Proctor managed to pull a goal back for the League Two side but Sunderland managed to hang on.

“I don’t think the lads could have given any more. I thought the performance was a good one if I am honest,” said Clarke after the game.

“But on the back end of a few poor decisions. We are very disappointed with the goal we conceded, the first one was sloppy. But we think we were on a couple of really bad decisions.

“It’s not just the penalty, it is the goal. The keeper comes and clatters his player, clatters two of my players and he gives a free-kick when the ball lands to my player and he scores.

“It is big decisions, costs a lot of money.

“I don’t want to be one of these guys that come out and criticise referees’ performances but I thought that was woeful, I thought it was really bad.”

Clarke also praised Sunderland and was pleased with his side’s commitment.

"Let’s go away from the referee and let’s talk about the lads’ commitment and desire against a very good Sunderland team,” Clarke added.

“Yes, we are very disappointed we are knocked out. As I said to the lads, I don’t want to be a hard-luck story, I don’t like hard-luck stories. But today we are a hard-luck story because we didn’t defend the first goal very well.

“That changed the game to a certain extent. They get the lead and then we are chasing. But from that, the boys had a right good go.”

