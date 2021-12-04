'I swear he only plays out of form players' - Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson's starting XI to face Oxford United
Sunderland fans have been quick to react to Lee Johnson’s starting XI to face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
The Black Cats return to league action after a loss to Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday evening.
The clash is the first of three home games at the Stadium of Light in a row for the Wearsiders.
Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the starting XI to face the U’s.
@JackOBr62747836: “I swear he only plays out of form players
@EthanSmith1717: “I liked Gooch at fall back against Cambridge. Hopefully he's decent again today.”
@liamswanston_; “3-5-2 surely? Gooch and Winchester on the wings with Stewart and broadhead up front?”
@MoravianMackem: “We are short in numbers, so Lee is also dressed and waiting for his debut on 89th minute?
@HarryCook__: “If this can’t get out of league 1 we never will.”