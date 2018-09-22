'I'm unsure about this!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes FOUR changes

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Rochdale - and fans have been quick to react,

After three games without victory, the Scot has rung the changes - making no fewer than four switches from the side that lost out to Burton Albion last weekend.

Denver Hume has earned a recall to the Sunderland side

Out go Adam Matthews, Bryan Oviedo, Jerome Sinclair and the injured Charlie Wyke - with the first three players all taking a place on the bench.

Tom Flanagan, meanwhile, is handed a first competitive start and Dylan McGeouch is recalled to the line-up after recovering from a knock which saw him miss the trip to the Brewers.

Denver Hume and Chris Maguire are also handed opportunities to impress in a line-up which supporters have been quick to comment on.

Here's how Sunderland fans reacted on social media:

@RamseySAFC said: "Unsure with this team, don't know how Honeyman is in there. I would have 100% kept Oviedo in there and I really really wanted to see O'Nien start."

@e_sunderland was pleased to see Denver Hume returning, saying: "No problem with this. He earned his way into the side when Oviedo was away. He’s been spot on, you can’t just drop a player when he’s done nothing wrong."

"No Oviedo? Surprising. Would’ve personally had Flanagan alongside Baldwin, Hume at right-back and Oviedo at LB, but glad Hume is back in regardless. Haway the lads." added @DavidNunn73.

@PeterJames73 tweeted: "Really like that side. Great to see Hume back in the side and good to see Flanagan start. Adds height to the side and hopefully his inclusion makes us better from set-pieces."

"I’d have started McGeady & Oviedo over McGeouch & Hume but hopefully that team does the job," said @MichaelBowers15

@maja_man posted: "Not the way I would have gone but JR has freshened it up. Are we sticking with 4-2-3-1 or have we gone to 3 at the back? Maguire and Hume as wing backs and Gooch and Honeyman playing centrally behind Maja? Could be a flexible line up.."

"is that enough to protect us from loovens, err, lapse's ? and catts and mcgeouch together ? it might click hopefully but two staticish midfielders leaves a massive gap in the centre of the park," asked @jackratcliffe 45.