'I'm booking for Wembley!': Sunderland fans confident of Newcastle victory as Jack Ross names strong team

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Newcastle United - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Magpies' under-21 side visit the Stadium of Light in the last sixteen of the Checkatrade Trophy, and Ross has shown his local rivals plenty of respect with a strong team selection.

While Ross makes six changes from the side that drew at Charlton, he has named a side packed full of experience as he aims to take one step towards a possible Wembley date.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@peterjames73 said: "Can’t complain with that lineup"

@BillyxHope added: "More Than A Decent Team... Should Be A Good Result Tonight Then"

@MichaelStelling tweeted: "Weird feeling for tonight’s match. Dreading if they get an early goal"

@TheMightyNews commented: "I’d love to see more of Kimpioka - looks immense every time I’ve seen him"

@johnwoolnough posted: "Hope there is a clean bill of health come the end of the game"

@SunderlandLurv added: "OK but Subs bench should be stronger"

@AndyJSHM tweeted: "Win tonight and I'm booking my hotel for wembley. It's under an hour from my flat, but it's the statement of intent that counts"

And here's how the two teams line-up on Wearside:

Sunderland XI: Ruiter, Flanagan, Ozturk, James, O'Nien, McGeouch, Mumba, Maguire, Watmore, Wyke, Sinclair

Sunderland subs: Stryjek, Hackett, Molyneux, Taylor, Diamond, Hunter, Kimpioka

Newcastle U21 XI: Harker, Walters, Gibson, M. Longstaff, Bailey (c), Watts, Allan, Sangare, Roberts, Sørensen, Wilson.

Newcastle U21 subs: McEntee, Langley, Longelo, Juanito, Toure.