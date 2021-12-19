Cases are rising at an alarming rate across the country and have impacted football with several Premier League games postponed over the weekend.

In total, 25 matches were postponed in the top four divisions of English football.

Te Millers beat Cambridge United 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Warne

But the weekend's fixture calendar was hugely disrupted by a number of Covid outbreaks at clubs in the Premier League and EFL.

Rotherham saw their season interrupted by Covid-19 last campaign when the club were battling in the Championship.

"I am worried," admitted the Millers chief.

"I wanted this game on today, there is no disputing that. We are Covid-scarred more than any other club, it really had a massive effect on us last season.

"I don't want loads of fixtures, I don't want a pile-up. Luckily we are okay but the testing starts in vigour next week and I am worried.

"We have no Under-23s to lean on and hopefully we will have enough for Boxing Day. I will be devastated if the games still don't go ahead. The lads can live the best life but still catch it.

"I am not going to be critical of them but I want them to stay as healthy as they can."

Warne’s side remain two points clear at the top of the League One table courtesy of the 1-0 success at the Abbey Stadium after Sunderland drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town.

