'I am gutted': Stewart Donald's apologetic message to Sunderland fans after Wembley defeat

Stewart Donald has apologised to Sunderland fans after the side failed to clinch Wembley success - but has urged supporters to stick with the side during the promotion run-in.

Donald was in attendance as the Black Cats fell to a penalty shootout defeat against Portsmouth, and had spent the previous evening shoulder-to-shoulder with supporters in Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden.

The businessman joined fellow shareholders Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori in a passionate display of support at Trafalgar square in the night proceeding the final, as Sunderland once again turned London red and white.

And he has now praised the club's 'unbelievable' support over the course of the weekend - while admitting his disappointment that success could not be delivered to reward the loyalty shown by the 40,000 strong travelling contingent.

But the Sunderland owner admitted he couldn't fault the effort of his players, and has urged supporters to stick with the side with plenty left to play for in League One.

"Sorry to the @SunderlandAFC fans for not quite being able to win at the weekend," tweeted Donald.

"Your support was unbelievable & no fans are more deserving of success so I am gutted we could not deliver for you.

"Players gave their all and am immensely proud of them. We go again stick with us."

Donald was also quick to praise Portsmouth's support and performance - with the south coast side having also travelled in numbers to Wembley.

"Congratulations to everyone at @officialpompey for yesterday's win," he added.

"Gutting for us to lose but it was a great game and you played very well with great backing from the fans.

"See you all later in the month. Congratulations again."