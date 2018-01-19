Hull striker Dicko urges Tigers to turn a corner, starting at Sunderland

Striker Nouha Dicko is confident that Hull City can rise up the Championship table to ease their relegation fears.

And he wants a big boost soon.

The Tigers were the only team in the bottom five to pick up a point last weekend, rising to fifth-bottom spot going into tomorrow’s vital Stadium of Light showdown with bottom club Sunderland.

“We believe we are good enough to move away from the drop zone, but we know we must show the true Hull City in the second half of the season,” former Wolves frontman Dicko told hullcitytigers.com.

“We can definitely do it, but we have to turn a corner with our results soon.

“We have to stay positive and believe in ourselves because nobody else will get us out of the situation we currently find ourselves in.

“We feel like we are really close to getting it right on the pitch. We need to keep fighting for the results and we know they will come.”

Mali international Dicko has managed just three goals since joining in the summer, but he believes he is enjoying a good run of form, despite not scoring since December 30.

And he hopes to make Sunderland pay as his confidence grows.

The 25-year-old added: “As a striker, you always think about scoring and, to be honest, I think I’ve been really unlucky at times this season.

“Sometimes I’ve not been playing in the right system and sometimes my performances haven’t been as good as I would’ve liked.

“But I’ve definitely improved recently and I’ve taken confidence from that.

“I feel sharp right now and I hope that can continue from now until the end of the season.

“As I say, my confidence is up and I feel good going into games now and I just want to push on, score goals and help the team pick up some positive results.”

Dangerous Hull winger Kamil Grosicki is doubtful with an ankle injury for tomorrow’s trip to Sunderland.

Boss Nigel Adkins said: “Grosicki is close, it’s touch and go. We’d like to think he has a chance.

“What we can’t afford to do is because he’s that close is do something and then he’s out for another three weeks. He could figure.”