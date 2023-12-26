Hull City v Sunderland LIVE: Transfer and team news latest as Michael Beale's side face Hull on Boxing Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Beale said post-match he is happy to take the flak for Sunderland's heavy defeat to Coventry City but has urged his dressing room to respond at Hull City this afternoon.
Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat in Beale's first game as head coach, which he has admitted was an 'eye-opener'. Sunderland created several good chances to score but their long-running lack of ruthlessness in front of goal came back to haunt them once again.
Beale faces a battle to win over supporters underwhelmed by his selection as Tony Mowbray's successor and said he had no issue taking any criticism coming his way as a result of Saturday's defeat. He has made it clear to his dressing room that he expects a response, nevertheless.
Hull City pose another significant test, currently sitting in the top six – here, we’ll have live updates throughout the day from the KCOM Stadium.
LIVE: Hull City vs Sunderland: Michael Beale's side look to bounce back from Coventry thrashing
Hull City vs Sunderland: Early team news.
Sunderland take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Boxing Day in the Championship with kick-off at 3pm.
Head coach Michael Beale was handed a blow against Coventry City with Niall Huggins picking up a serious injury. The former Leeds United man will certainly miss the game against Hull City and the foreseeable future.
Summer signing Jenson Seelt is in contention to replace Huggins in Beale's starting XI, though the Black Cats' head coach does have other options.
Luke O'Nien also picked up an ankle knock against Coventry City but said he was fine during his post-match interview, though he may be one to watch when the teamsheet lands at 2pm.
Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Aji Alese are edging there way back to fitness and have featured for Sunderland's under-21s in recent weeks but today's game against Hull City may come just a little too soon for the trio.
If Beale is short of numbers, though, one of the three could make it onto the bench.
The latest transfer reports
Southampton are said to be pushing hard to sign Manchester United winger Amad on loan in January.
The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the start of this campaign.
Southampton were just one of the sides credited with interest in Amad earlier in the year, while Football Insider have reported the Saints 'are pushing the hardest' sign the player ahead of next month's transfer window.
Amad has been named in Ivory Coast’s preliminary squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, which starts in January, yet it's still unclear if he will be involved.
Benjamin Rollheiser reports
New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has said there is scope to improve the squad in January, even if he doesn't expect major changes on Wearside.
The Black Cats reportedly eyed an ‘ambitious’ loan move for 23-year-old Benjamin Rollheiser from Argentine club Estudiantes in the final few days of the summer transfer window, with suggestions a deal couldn’t be reached due to third party ownership of the player.
Newcastle have also been credited with interest in Rollheiser over the last year, while Portuguese newspaper Record have claimed Nottingham Forest are ‘preparing an offer’ for the Argentine, who is said to be valued at around €9million - around £7.8million.
Pierre Ekwah interest
Sunderland will also be hoping to keep their key players in January, after fending off bids for some of their prized assets earlier in the year. Midfielder Pierre Ekwah was the subject of transfer interest over the summer, while Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with the 21-year-old midfielder.
According to the Evening Standard, Palace and Fulham are interested in a January move for Ekwah, who joined the Black Cats from West Ham at the start of this year. It's believed the Hammers inserted a sell-on clause in the midfielder's contract, while Bundesliga side Stuttgart were one of the clubs reportedly interested in the player over the summer.