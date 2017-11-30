Hull city U23s 0 Sunderland U23s 3: Greenwood doubles up to steer young Black Cats to top spot in Premier League Cup group

Rees Greenwood fired a double to steer Sunderland Under-23s to a comfortable 3-0 Premier League Cup victory away to Hull City tonight.

The win at North Ferriby took the Black Cats top of Group H, with the four sides all level on three points apiece ahead of kick-off.

Sunderland went ahead in the 10th minute, with striker Andrew Nelson heading home Elliot Embleton’s left-wing corner.

The lead was doubled three minutes into the second period.

Denver Hume raced into the box and cut the ball back for Greenwood, who fired a fierce effort high into the net from 12 yards.

Greenwood made it 3-0 midway through the second half when a long ball was latched onto by Nelson, who set up the winger to finish with aplomb.

Sunderland U23s: Woud, J Robson, Hume, Storey, Taylor (Gamble), Beadling, Allan, E Robson (Bale), Nelson, Embleton (Wright), Greenwood