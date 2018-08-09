Hull City boss issues strong response over links to Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole

Nigel Adkins has rubbished reports linking Hull City with a move for Lee Cattermole.

The Hull boss has confirmed the experienced Sunderland midfielder has never been on his list of summer targets.

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole.

Cattermole had been strongly linked with a move to the Championship side in recent weeks, with Sunderland looking to move the high earners off the books.

Jack Ross left Cattermole out of the Sunderland squad that beat Charlton 2-1 on the opening day of the season for tactical reasons.

It was the clearest indication yet that the 30-year-old midfielder isn't part of his first team plans, with Sunderland also closing in on Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power to further boost his midfield options.

When asked if there was any interest in Cattermole, Adkins said: "There is no truth in the Cattermole links and there never has been any truth. He’s never been on our list.

"No I don’t anticipate any business in or out of the club [today]. Will something happen between now and 5pm? I would suggest not. We’ve been working hard and the way things may materialize instead of being a permanent signing today it might be a (a loan deal with a) view to a permanent signing.

"Maybe the transfer fees will become loan fees with a deal done in January. I spoke to a couple of Premier League managers today and they can’t wait for it to close, but from our point of view it is still open."

Ross held his pre-match press conference earlier today at the Academy of Light.

On outgoings, including Cattermole's situation, Ross added: "There are no more (today) that I'm aware of.

"I think in terms of ins and outs, we will know for certain at the end of the month when the loan window closes."