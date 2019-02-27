How you can watch Sunderland's bid to reach Wembley in the company of former players

Sunderland AFC have confirmed that they will be hosting a screening of the club's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against Bristol Rovers - with former players in attendance.

The Black Cats are just one win away from Wembley, with the Gas the only thing standing between the club and a date at the home of football.

Jack Ross' side have already dismissed Notts County, Newcastle United and Manchester City in the knockout stages of the competition, before they were handed a tough visit to the Memorial Stadium in the last four of the competition.

Sunderland were handed an allocation of over 1.900 for the trip to the South West but, with the fixture falling in midweek, they have moved to offer supporters the chance to watch the tie via a beam-back at the Stadium of Light.

Starting at 6pm on Tuesday, March 5, supporters will be able to watch the semi-final from the comfort of the stadium and in the company of former Black Cats. The club are yet to confirm which ex-players will be in attendance.

The game itself kicks-off at 7:45pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Tickets are on sale now - priced at £10 per person to include a complimentary bottle of beer and a hot meal.

Supporters are encouraged to purchase quickly with limited tickets available. Tickets and full timings for the evening can be found HERE.

Should Sunderland be successful against Rovers, they will face Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday, March 31.