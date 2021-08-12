Dennis Cirkin's Instagram

That’s after Dennis Cirkin signed for Sunderland from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old labelled Sunderland as the ‘perfect’ club for him after signing a three-year deal on Wearside.

The defender is highly regarded within the game and this signing is a major coup for the Black Cats, who have been looking to bolster their options at full-back this summer.

Cirkin is the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, following Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle.

He is in line to make his debut against MK Dons on Saturday when Sunderland return to League One action.

And there was plenty of social media from players and fans alike – with plenty of Cirkin’s ex-colleagues posting messages of support and congratulations following the move.

Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine said: “Good luck my bro.” And Spurs Troy Parrot, who is currently on loan at MK Dons and could face Cirkin this Saturday, also said: “Good luck bro.”

The highly-rated Ryan Sessegnon added: “All the best lil bro.”

Spurs academy graduate Harvey White said: “All the best my twin!! Gonna be missed,” as his teammate Nile John added: “Good luck bro.”

Former Sunderland academy graduate Sam Greenwood – who now plays his football at Leeds United – posted three heart emojis when Cirkin announced the deal on his Instagram.

Born in Ireland, Cirkin moved to London at the age of three and he quickly rose through the ranks at Tottenham and was first named in their senior squad aged just 17.

