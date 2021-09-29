Ross Stewart scored twice in the first half following Bailey Wright’s headed opener, as Lee Johnson’s side rarely looked troubled.

Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then gave the Black Cats their biggest league win since a 5-0 win over Tranmere in October 2019.

From tactical changes to chants from the crowd, here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Leon Dajaku celebrates scoring for Sunderland against Cheltenham.

A change of shape

After a promising start to the season, there were signs that a first-choice starting XI was beginning to emerge on Wearside.

Still, there was always going to be a time when Johnson needed to make changes, and the Black Cats boss used this fixture to make five alterations to his team.

In came Niall Huggins, Bailey Wright, Corry Evans, Aiden O’Brien and Nathan Broadhead, as Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle were unavailable while Elliot Embleton, Dan Neil and Alex Pritchard dropped to the bench.

Not only did Sunderland start with some fresh faces, they also played with a different system as Everton loanee Broadhead started alongside Ross Stewart in a 4-4-2 set-up.

The system worked perfectly against Cheltenham’s 5-4-1 formation and, while the visitors started with five defenders, Cheltenham’s high backline played into Sunderland’s hands.

Time and time again, Broadhead, Stewart and McGeady were able to exploit the space behind the visitors’ rearguard in the first half.

At the half-time interval, Robins boss Michael Duff matched Sunderland up by replacing centre-back Mattie Pollock with Alfie May to switch to a 4-4-2 system, yet little changed.

Hoffmann and Dajaku react to home support

Deadline day signings Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku are clearly enjoying their time on Wearside.

Hoffmann, 22, hardly had anything to do against Cheltenham but has now started the side’s last four league fixtures and grown in confidence game by game.

The Sunderland fans are recognising the stopper’s performances too, and could be heard chanting ‘Hoffmann, give us a wave’ as their side cruised to a commanding lead.

After the full-time whistle, Hoffmann was quick to acknowledge the home crowd as he began to orchestrate the song Can't Help Falling in Love.

Dajaku, who came off the bench, was also ecstatic after the match and shouted a big ‘Yeah!!!’ down one of the club’s cameras while the team left the pitch.

Six wins from six at the Stadium of Light

That’s six wins from six for Sundrerland at the Stadium of Light this season, and the home supporters are certainly playing their part.

A crowd of 28,313 attended the win over Cheltenham in what was the first midweek home fixture with fans since February 2020.

The Black Cats have now made their best start to a season at home since the 1975/76 campaign, when they won nine consecutive matches at Roker Park.

Sunderland were promoted as champions from the Second Division that season.

