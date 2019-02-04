How the track record of Sunderland ace Will Grigg compares to other League One greats

Is Will Grigg the best striker in League One?

Grigg, 27, has played most of his career at this level for Walsall, Brentford, MK Dons, Wigan and now Sunderland after completing a move from The Latics on deadline day last week.

The £4million signing has been promoted from this division four times in the last five seasons scoring 88 goals along the way.

Averaging a goal every 2.7 games, Grigg has became a well known name and appeared to be a fan favourite at Wigan for his goal scoring habits.

When comparing Grigg’s goalscoring with other league one strikers there are very few that can rival how many he has scored. Two of the closest are Paddy Madden and Brett Pitman.

In the 2012/13 season Madden topped the charts with 23 goals (1 for Carlisle, 22 for Yeovil, Pitman (Bournemouth) and Grigg (Walsall) both managed 19.

Pitman went on to play Championship football with Bournemouth and Madden the same with Yeovil.

Last season all three played League one football again, Pittman scoring 24 times for Portsmouth, Grigg 19 for Wigan and Madden 8 for Scunthorpe and Fleetwood.

Here’s how the three strikers compare overall in League One:

Madden - 98 goals in 252 appearances.

Pitman - 64 goals in 164 appearances.

Grigg - 96 goals in 250 appearances.

At Walsall, the Northern Irishman scored 27 goals in 98 games, 19 of those in his final season at the club in 2012/13 before completing a move to Brentford.

In one season playing for The Bees Grigg managed 5 goals in 34 matches as Brentford gained promotion.

Next up was a move to MK Dons on loan for the striker, a loan spell in which Grigg scored 20 goals in 44 league games whilst achieving a second straight promotion from League 1.

Wigan signed the Northern Ireland international from Brentford after being relegated from the Championship in 2015.

Wigan paid around £1 million for the forward and got their value for money as Grigg fired them back to the second division, scoring 25 goals in 40 games.

The following season (2016/17) Wigan suffered relegation back to League One with the forward scoring 5 goals in 33 games.

Yet again, Wigan bounced straight back with promotion much thanks to Grigg returning to goalscoring form, netting 19 times last season.

This season, Grigg managed to score 4 times in 17 Championship appearances before completing his move to Sunderland.

The fee the Black Cats played for Grigg was a League One transfer record - and why not if the striker has such a good goalscoring record at this level?

Sunderland’s new signing is expected to make his debut this weekend as Sunderland face an away trip to Oxford United.