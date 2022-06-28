Louis-Dreyfus is now the majority shareholder at Sunderland. The recent move saw Charlie Methven’s 5% stake in the club purchased in its entirety, while Stewart Donald’s has been reduced to 19%.

Juan Sartori has joined Louis-Dreyfus in increasing his stake in the club, with the latter now holding a 51% stake.

Louis-Dreyfus bought into the club in February 2021 and while he negotiated full governance control, it was confirmed earlier this year that he owned only 41% of shares. This has now increased to 51%.

This move also signalled the end of the controversial bid by 'The Fans Together' cryptocurrency group, who announced recently that they had agreed a price with Donald and Methven.

Louis-Dreyfus had responded to that bid by stating his close alliance with Juan Sartori moving forward. Sartori has now also increased his stake in the club, now owning 30%. Sunderland have said that the governance of the club will remain unchanged.

But how does Louis-Drefus’ rumoured personal wealth compare to owners in the Premier League as Sunderland prepare to take on the Championship for the first time in five seasons.

