How the day unfolded as Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead goals hand Sunderland 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light against Plymouth Argyle in League One today.

By James Copley
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 4:59 pm

The Black Cats face Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light today after beating Morecambe 5-0 on Tuesday.

That has left Lee Johnson’s team in fourth position in League One with Sunderland just two points of pace-setters Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, although the Latics have a game in hand on the Black Cats.

Here, though, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light:

Updates as Sunderland take on Plymouth

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Updates from League One clash

Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 17:11

  • Lee Johnson’s side come into the game following a five goal triumph over Morecambe on Tuesday night
  • Goals from Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and a brace from Nathan Broadhead secured a great win for the Black Cats
  • Plymouth Argyle saw the departure of manager Ryan Lowe to Preston North End this week
  • Steven Schumacher is the man chosen to lead Argyle and their new boss will be in the dugout today
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 17:11

Full time!

Sunderland get the win!

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:50

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:46

86

Final sub for Plymouth as Jephcott comes on! Under five mins to play!

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:43

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:41

82

Half chance following the corner but Hoffmann collects the ball

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:40

80

Plymouth are coming on strong as we enter the last 10 minutes of the match. They have a free-kick in Sunderland’s half. The Black Cats need to defend this!

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:35

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:35

74

Sunderland win another corner after decent work from Dajaku. Embleton to take it. Another penalty shout is waved away as Stewart is brought down. Dajaku then curls a shot wide. Pritchard comes off for Aiden O’Brien.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:32

73

Winchester bursts into the box but is tackled at the death.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:31

72

Just under 20 minutes to go at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland lead 2-1. Can they hang on as Plymouth look for an equaliser?

