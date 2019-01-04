How the action unfolded as Sunderland U23s were stunned by Newcastle United

Sunderland U23s face Newcastle United U23s
Sunderland U23s face Newcastle United U23s
0
Have your say

Sunderland U23 welcome Newcastle United U23 in Premier League 2 - and we'll bring you updates throughout.

Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest from the behind-closed-doors fixture at the Academy of Light: