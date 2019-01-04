How the action unfolded as Sunderland U23s were stunned by Newcastle United Sunderland U23s face Newcastle United U23s Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland U23 welcome Newcastle United U23 in Premier League 2 - and we'll bring you updates throughout. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest from the behind-closed-doors fixture at the Academy of Light: Stewart Donald gives worrying Josh Maja update as Sunderland contract deadline nears Full details as Sunderland v Accrington Stanley is chosen for Sky Sports coverage