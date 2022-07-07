The Black Cats made their first signing of the summer when they confirmed their capture of Ballard last week.

After securing the futures of Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts, Leon Dajaku and Bailey Wright, Alex Neil is slowly beginning to build for his side’s return to the Championship.

Sunderland, who are currently in Portugal for a pre-season training camp, kick-off their new season at home to Coventry City on Sunday, July 31 (12pm kick-off).

But what is the current state of play regarding their squad? Which players are considered the ‘most valuable’?

Here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the market valuations of every player in Sunderland’s squad and rank them from the players with the lowest ‘market value’ to the player with the highest valuation.

Do any of these valuations shock you?

1. Jack Diamond Transfermarkt valuation = £90,000 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Niall Huggins Transfermarkt valuation = £180,000 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Trai Hume Transfermarkt valuation = £225,000 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Anthony Patterson Transfermarkt valuation = £270,000 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales