The results moved Lee Johnson’s side up to third in the table, behind Rotherham and Wigan, yet some teams have played more games than others due to cup fixtures and international call-ups.

Sunderland will now be hoping to make it three consecutive league wins when they travel to Ipswich this weekend, but how does their points per game total compare to their league rivals?

We’ve taken a closer look at each club in the third tier and how they are faring this season.

1. (24th) Crewe - 0.68 PPG Won: 3 | Drawn: 6 | Lost: 13 | Points: 15 | League position: 24th Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. (23rd) Doncaster - 0.76 PPG Won: 4 | Drawn: 4 | Lost: 13 | Points: 16 | League position: 23rd Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. (22nd) Gillingham - 0.77 PPG Won: 3 | Drawn: 8 | Lost: 11 | Points: 17 | League position: 22nd Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. (21st) Morecambe - 0.90 PPG Won: 5 | Drawn: 4 | Lost: 12 | Points: 19 | League position: 21st Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales