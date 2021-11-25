How Sunderland's impressive new £10.6m market value compares to Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season is up and running, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Sunderland's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other League One side, and ranked them from lowest to highest in terms of overall price tags, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. AFC Wimbledon Start of season overall squad market value: £1.22m. Current squad market value: £1.22m. Overall percentage change: 0%. Most valuable player: Ben Heneghan (estimated market value = £360k)

2. Accrington Stanley Start of season overall squad market value: £1.35m. Current squad market value: £1.35m. Overall percentage change: 0%. Most valuable player: Joel Mumbongo (estimated market value = £270k)

3. Cambridge United Start of season overall squad market value: £1.85m. Current squad market value: £2.12m. Overall percentage change: +14.6%. Most valuable player: Wes Hoolahan (estimated market value = £270k)

4. Crewe Alexandra Start of season overall squad market value: £2.57m. Current squad market value: £2.39m. Overall percentage change: -7%. Most valuable player: Luke Murphy (estimated market value = £540k)