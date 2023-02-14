How Sunderland’s 38,000+ attendances compares with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa & Co - fan photo gallery
Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.
Championship football returned to the Stadium of Light at the weekend when the Black Cats hosted Paul Ince’s Reading.
A late Patrick Roberts goal sealed the three points for the hosts as they moved themselves up into the play-off picture.
Sunderland now sit just one place and one point outside the top six with a trip to Loftus Road to come this week, before they host Bristol City on Wearside.
If Sunderland are to make good on their play-off promise, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.
