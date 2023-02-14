News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

How Sunderland’s 38,000+ attendances compares with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Championship football returned to the Stadium of Light at the weekend when the Black Cats hosted Paul Ince’s Reading.

A late Patrick Roberts goal sealed the three points for the hosts as they moved themselves up into the play-off picture.

Sunderland now sit just one place and one point outside the top six with a trip to Loftus Road to come this week, before they host Bristol City on Wearside.

If Sunderland are to make good on their play-off promise, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sunderland fans

This is where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID)

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Middlesbrough

Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,102

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town

Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,935

Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales

4. Norwich City

Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,785

Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandLeedsNewcastleStadium of LightReading