Sunderland boss Jack Ross

How Sunderland's run-in compares to their promotion rivals Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth

With just over a quarter of the season to go, Sunderland remain in the hunt to win promotion from League One.

But how does their run-in compare with the other sides in the top six, taking into account the average league position of the teams they still have to play? To find out, we've divided the league placings of each team's remaining opponents by the number of games left - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in. Here are the results.

The Hatters are sitting pretty at the top of the table and have, on paper, the easiest run-in, facing sides with an average position of 15 (14.92 to be precise).

Despite suffering a recent dip in form, the Addicks have the second easiest run-in and will face teams with an average league position of 13.54.

Rovers still have to play the top and bottom three sides in League One between now and the end of the season. Their remaining opponents have an average league position of 13.33.

3. Third easiest\: Doncaster

4. Third hardest\: Portsmouth

