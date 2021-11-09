Safc 5-0 Ctfc Efl1 28-09-2021 Stadium of Light. Picture by Frank Reid

How Sunderland, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:27 pm

Sunderland are 15 games into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in fifth place (28 points) with nine wins, one draw and five losses.

Scotsman Ross Stewart is currently the Black Cats' top scorer with 10 goals in 15 league matches, while Carl Winchester has three from right-back.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Sunderland and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Rotherham United

Position difference: +2. W: 11. D: 3. L: 2. Goals for/against: 26/6. Total points: 36.

2. Oxford United

Position difference: +4. W: 9. D: 4. L: 2. Goals for/against: 19/9. Total points: 31.

3. Cambridge United

Position difference: +7. W: 9. D: 4. L: 3. Goals for/against: 17/12. Total points: 31.

4. Wigan Athletic

Position difference: -3. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 13/6. Total points: 27.

