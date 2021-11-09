Sunderland are 15 games into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in fifth place (28 points) with nine wins, one draw and five losses.

Scotsman Ross Stewart is currently the Black Cats' top scorer with 10 goals in 15 league matches, while Carl Winchester has three from right-back.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Sunderland and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Rotherham United Position difference: +2. W: 11. D: 3. L: 2. Goals for/against: 26/6. Total points: 36. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Oxford United Position difference: +4. W: 9. D: 4. L: 2. Goals for/against: 19/9. Total points: 31. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United Position difference: +7. W: 9. D: 4. L: 3. Goals for/against: 17/12. Total points: 31. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Position difference: -3. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 13/6. Total points: 27. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales