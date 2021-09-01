The Championship club had agreed a deal to pay Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for former Sunderland man Josh Maja.

That roughly equated to around £3.8m for the striker, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League.

Forest are currently bottom of the Championship table after five games.

Josh Maja during his Sunderland days.

However, L'Équipe stated that the deal to bring Maja to the City Ground collapsed after concerns over Maja’s ongoing injury issues.

The Nigerian international has been struggling with back problems recently.

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux midway through the 2018-19 season, Sunderland would have been entitled to 10 percent of the profit Bordeaux made on Maja.

That means the Black Cats have lost out on approximately £250,000 following the collapse of the transfer at the last minute.

