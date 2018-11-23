How Sunderland fans can vote for Chris Maguire as he eyes back-to-back awards

Chris Maguire has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One goal of the month award for a second consecutive month - and Sunderland fans can help him secure the prize.

Maguire's long-range strike at Burton Albion saw him win the award for September and he is now one of the three contenders for the October prize as he eyes back-to-back awards.

The Sunderland ace's strike against Southend United has been shortlisted after it gained plaudits from spectators and pundits alike and will come up against strikes from Tom Eaves of Gillingham and Barnsley's Mamadou Thiam.

After announcing Maguire's nomination, the EFL judges praised the strike, saying: "As he intercepted a pass in midfield and strode forward into space to shoot, the only question was which top corner he would choose."

Sunderland supporters are encouraged to vote for Maguire's goal via a poll on skysports.com - with votes from the public the only way to seal the award.

The poll opened at 6am this morning, meaning fans are able to cast their vote for the Black Cats' nomination now before voting closes on Monday, November 26.

The shortlist for the goal of the month poll is decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter.

That judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; Sky Bet Sponsorship Manager Michael Holinski and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

To suggest a goal to be considered for future Sky Bet Goal of the Month awards, fans can tweet details of their nominated goal to @SkyBet using #SkyBetGotM.